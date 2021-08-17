Zacks Investment Research Lowers SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

