Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) to Buy

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 96.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 49,554 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 24,166.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 127,063 shares during the period. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

