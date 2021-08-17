Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.94. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

