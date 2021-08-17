Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) to Buy

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.52.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

