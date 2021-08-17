Zano (ZANO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $252,914.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Zano has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00005136 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $25.29 million and $252,914.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,720.56 or 1.00033021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.48 or 0.01014050 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.74 or 0.00380127 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.80 or 0.00434961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00078745 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004861 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,803,626 coins and its circulating supply is 10,774,126 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

