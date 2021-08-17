Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $11.01 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

