Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.30. Zhihu shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 5,035 shares trading hands.

ZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Zhihu by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

