Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

