Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 834 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SJW Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJW shares. Barclays started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.