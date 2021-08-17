Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 112,984 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 95.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112,984 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

