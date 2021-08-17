Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 298,071 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 298,071 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after buying an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,877 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.26.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.