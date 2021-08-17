Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 298,071 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 298,071 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after buying an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,877 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.
In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
