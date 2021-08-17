Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Anika Therapeutics worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

ANIK stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $610.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

