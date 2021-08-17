ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $49.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

