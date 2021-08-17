Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 58,985 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,985 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $22,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,079,000 after buying an additional 390,467 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $106.37. 4,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,803. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

