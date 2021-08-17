Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,003 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.57.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $787.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $783.26.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.