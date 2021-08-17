Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,492. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $823.13. 898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,567. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $816.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

