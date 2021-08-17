Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $36.18 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574,093. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $104.77. The company has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

