Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,208 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 664.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

