Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 465 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 435.56.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

