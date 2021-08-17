Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zynga were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $37,441,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 20.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $193,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,430,224 shares of company stock worth $36,941,874. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

