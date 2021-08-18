$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 28,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $442.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.80. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

