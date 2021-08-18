$0.41 EPS Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

SPSC opened at $118.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.24. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $120.60.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

