$0.47 EPS Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.53. 156,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

