$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NYSE:RHP traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 415,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

