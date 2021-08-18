-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Outset Medical posted earnings per share of ($2.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $135,380.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $702,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,470,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -6.95. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 12.64.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

