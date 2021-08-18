$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Addus HomeCare stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.44. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 233,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $6,115,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Earnings History and Estimates for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

