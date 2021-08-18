$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Addus HomeCare stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.44. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 233,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $6,115,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

