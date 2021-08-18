$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. W. R. Grace & Co. posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%.

GRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,175. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.30. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after buying an additional 940,160 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,756,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6,772.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 136,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.