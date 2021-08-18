$1.22 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,134,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $116.78 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

