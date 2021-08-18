$1.44 EPS Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIN traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,281. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

