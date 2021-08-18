$1.63 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $2.05. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $3.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%.

FBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $48.05. 274,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

