10,904 Shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $2,613,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $2,302,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $10,450,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $82,384,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

