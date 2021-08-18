11,390 Shares in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $794.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

