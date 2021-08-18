11,685 Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIV. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.