11,789 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,698,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,435,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,773,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,846.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $185.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,918. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.00. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.