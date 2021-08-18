12,038 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $173.33. 6,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,957. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $174.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.