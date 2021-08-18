12,735 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.77. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.14.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $211,556. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

