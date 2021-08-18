13,409 Shares in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 44.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

