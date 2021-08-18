$135.47 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to report sales of $135.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $142.50 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $539.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $544.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $729.65 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $761.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after buying an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 316,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.61, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

