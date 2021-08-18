1,500 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Purchased by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.7% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 310,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 97.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEO traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. 134,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

