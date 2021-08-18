1,724 Shares in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $344,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

SHYF opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

