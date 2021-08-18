$19.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce sales of $19.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.86 million. The Joint reported sales of $15.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year sales of $78.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $79.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $101.64 million, with estimates ranging from $100.48 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

Shares of JYNT stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.16. 5,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $107.89.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,054.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,690 shares of company stock worth $34,062,969 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

