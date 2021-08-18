197,120 Shares in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 197,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 321,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSKE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

