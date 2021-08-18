22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Gap Down to $4.03

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $3.89. 22nd Century Group shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 27,879 shares.

XXII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $546.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 66.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,785 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,613 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

