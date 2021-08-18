2,648 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after acquiring an additional 746,159 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLL opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

