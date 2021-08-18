2,670 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.