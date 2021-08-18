2,734 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Acquired by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.23. 14,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,183. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $100.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.449 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

