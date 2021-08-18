2,882 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in JD.com by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JD.com by 70.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,481,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

