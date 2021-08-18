$306.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report sales of $306.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.17 million and the highest is $330.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $282.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.10. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,772. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.