3,296 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

