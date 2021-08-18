$34.74 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to post $34.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.67 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $25.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $133.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.40 million to $137.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $166.41 million, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $189.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYMT. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,542. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

